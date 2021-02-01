Indiana traffic stop leads to DUI, felony drug charges for Nevada trucker

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police on Jan. 29 arrested and filed charges against a Nevada truck driver after a traffic stop led to the discovery of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
At about 8:20 p.m., near the 9-mile marker of Interstate 70 in Vigo County, a state trooper stopped a tractor-trailer driven by Chad H. Bowman, 44, of Amargosa Valley, Nevada, for unsafe lane movement. According to a report by the Indiana State Police, Bowman “displayed signs of impairment,” and a search of the vehicle revealed methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Bowman agreed to submit to a drug test, which he failed. Bowman was arrested and taken to the Vigo County Jail. County records show he was released on recognizance Monday, Feb. 1, pending trial.
Bowman is charged with:
- Possession of methamphetamine, Felony 6;
- Possession of paraphernalia, Class C Misdemeanor;
- Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, Class A Misdemeanor; and
- Operating a vehicle while intoxicated, Class C misdemeanor.
All criminal defendants are presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.