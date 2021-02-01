Indiana traffic stop leads to DUI, felony drug charges for Nevada trucker

By
The Trucker News Staff
-
121
Chad Bowman
Chad H. Bowman, 44, of Amargosa Valley, Nevada, was arrested on DUI and drug charges following a Jan. 29 traffic stop in Vigo County, Indiana. (Courtesy: Indiana State Police)

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police on Jan. 29 arrested and filed charges against a Nevada truck driver after a traffic stop led to the discovery of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

At about 8:20 p.m., near the 9-mile marker of Interstate 70 in Vigo County, a state trooper stopped a tractor-trailer driven by Chad H. Bowman, 44, of Amargosa Valley, Nevada, for unsafe lane movement. According to a report by the Indiana State Police, Bowman “displayed signs of impairment,” and a search of the vehicle revealed methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Bowman agreed to submit to a drug test, which he failed. Bowman was arrested and taken to the Vigo County Jail. County records show he was released on recognizance Monday, Feb. 1, pending trial.

Bowman is charged with:

  • Possession of methamphetamine, Felony 6;
  • Possession of paraphernalia, Class C Misdemeanor;
  • Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, Class A Misdemeanor; and
  • Operating a vehicle while intoxicated, Class C misdemeanor.

All criminal defendants are presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR