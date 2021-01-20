Indiana trooper assists in trucking couple’s ‘special delivery’

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. — Friday, Jan. 15, may have begun like any other day, but for Indiana State Trooper Thomas Maymi, trucker Carl Robertson and his wife, Shaniqua Traywick, the day was anything but ordinary.

Around 12:30 p.m., Maymi was observing traffic near the 52-mile marker of the Indiana Toll Road when a semi stopped on the westbound side of the interstate. The driver, Robertson, exited the truck and dashed across the highway to ask for assistance. His wife, Traywick, was pregnant and possibly in labor, Robertson said.

After asking dispatch to call for an ambulance, Maymi followed Robertson to the truck, where Traywick was, indeed, in labor. According to a statement from the Indiana State Police (ISP), “it became quite clear to the trooper that there was not enough time to transport the patient to the hospital and he would be delivering the baby.”

Maymi proceeded to assist Traywick with her contractions until LaPorte County Emergency Medical Services arrived. A mere two minutes after paramedics were on scene, the baby was delivered. Upon delivery, mom and baby were transported to LaPorte Hospital.

“We are pleased to announce that baby, mom, dad and even Trooper Maymi are all doing fine,” the ISP statement noted. “The proud parents have named their newborn Malaki Thomas Robertson, his middle name after Trooper Thomas Maymi. Malaki tipped the scales at 6 pounds, 3 ounces.”

Traywick and Robertson were “very much in shock” over the grand entrance made by baby Malaki. Traywick expressed her gratitude to Maymi for helping deliver little Malaki.

Maymi says he’s glad he was in the right place at the right time.

“We were all troopers that day!” Traywick noted.