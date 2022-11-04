Indiana troopers, Newton deputies conduct blitz on overweight trucks

NEWTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Indiana State Police Lowell Post, in conjunction with the Newton County Sheriff’s Department and the Indiana State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division, conducted a joint traffic enforcement initiative on the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 2, in Newton County, Indiana.
The blitz was conducted because of complaints about overweight vehicles traveling through Newton County, according to authorities.
Over a four-hour period, officers stopped 11 trucks. Of those 11, seven of them were cited for overweight violations.
During the vehicle inspections, 28 total violations were found, four of which resulted in the vehicles being placed out-of-service. A total of seven tickets and eight warnings were issued during the blitz. One vehicle had to be towed due to violations that had not been fixed after being documented on previous inspections.
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.