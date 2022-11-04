1 dead after fiery collision between 2 tractor-trailers on I-30

GARLAND, Texas — One person was killed and another hospitalized after a fiery crash involving two tractor-trailers on Interstate 30 near the President George Bush Turnpike in northern Texas just before 5 a.m. on the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 2.

KXAS reports that a westbound 18-wheeler on I-30 exploded after crashing into a second 18-wheeler at approximately 4:50 a.m.

KDFW reported that the second 18-wheeler had pulled over on the shoulder when the crash happened. Both tractor-trailers were thrown into the retaining wall, after which one caught fire.

Two people were in the truck that caught fire. Both people were transported to area hospitals where one of them. The second person inside the semi is expected to recover.

It is not immediately clear if anyone was in the parked truck when the crash occurred. No other injuries have been reported.

The driver of the 18-wheeler that was on the shoulder was treated and released.

The names of those involved in the crash have yet to be released.

The truck that caught fire was carrying a load of plastic palettes, which were reported to be smoldering nearly four hours after the crash. Hazmat crews were called in to assist in cleaning up a fuel spill related to the crash.

All westbound lanes of I-30 near Zion Road were closed until the debris is cleaned up. The highway reopened around 4 p.m.