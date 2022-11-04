TheTrucker.com
Trucking fitness group raising vet suicide awareness with pushup challenge

By The Trucker News Staff
Trucking fitness and health group Fit to Pass is holding a pushup challenge to raise awareness about military veteran suicide rates.

According to a news release from Fit to Pass, veterans are at 57% greater risk of suicide than non-veterans.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs reports that 22 veterans die each day by suicide.

“As we know, many professional drivers are veterans, and we challenge you to join us,” a news release stated.

To join the challenge, which consists of doing 22 pushups for 22 days in November, click here.

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

