Trucking fitness group raising vet suicide awareness with pushup challenge

Trucking fitness and health group Fit to Pass is holding a pushup challenge to raise awareness about military veteran suicide rates.
According to a news release from Fit to Pass, veterans are at 57% greater risk of suicide than non-veterans.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs reports that 22 veterans die each day by suicide.
“As we know, many professional drivers are veterans, and we challenge you to join us,” a news release stated.
To join the challenge, which consists of doing 22 pushups for 22 days in November, click here.
