TravelCenters of America honors veterans through various initiatives

WESTLAKE, Ohio — Throughout November, TravelCenters of America Inc. plans to honor all those who have served our country.

TA is teaming up with Mobil Delvac to donate $50,000 to Folds of Honor, an organization providing educational scholarships for children and spouses of fallen or disabled American military service members and first responders. This is the sixth year in a row that TA and Mobil Delvac have come together to support Folds of Honor and pay tribute to fallen or disabled American military service members and first responders. To date, the companies together have donated a total of $300,000 to the organization.

Additionally, TA is launching a Round Up campaign to support the Special Operators Transition Foundation (SOTF), an organization dedicated to assisting Special Operations Forces veterans with the successful transition from military service into their next career. From Nov. 1-30 guests at participating TA, Petro and TA Express locations will have the opportunity to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar, with the difference being donated directly to SOTF.

“We are grateful to have the TravelCenters of America team so passionate about helping those who have served our country,” Tommy Stoner, CEO of SOTF, said. “Because of the efforts of TA and Petro team members nationwide, we will be able to meet our goal of helping over 200 Special Operations veterans make the transition from their military career to the next chapter of their life. This support not only affects these very deserving veterans, but it also deeply impacts their families and the communities that they join.”

In addition to collaborating with SOTF to recruit and hire veterans, TA works with RecruitMilitary and the Transition Assistance Program to help connect with veterans looking to enter corporate careers after serving our country.

TA regularly hosts events at military bases to showcase the job opportunities available at the company. TA also supports Wreaths Across America, an organization committed to placing wreaths on the graves of all veterans in national cemeteries across the country.

Additionally, TA will continue its tradition of inviting all active-duty military, veterans and reservists to enjoy a complimentary meal on Veterans Day at company-owned quick-service and full-service restaurants nationwide.

“As a proud American company, we are honored to support those who have dedicated their lives for the freedom of others,” Jon Pertchik, CEO of TravelCenters of America, said. “Thank you to all who have served, including our many team members and the thousands of veterans who are now professional drivers and continue to dedicate their lives to keep our country strong.”