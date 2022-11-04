13-year-old killed after stolen vehicle crashes into big rig

PARSONS, Kan. — A teen who allegedly stole a truck was killed in a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer on Oct. 27 along U.S. Highway 400 in Kansas.

KZRG reported that the unidentified 13-year-old male was a runaway from Successful Dreams, a juvenile support facility. The crash happened shortly after he had reportedly stolen the 2022 GMC Sierra pickup from Tom Davis Auto Group in Parsons.

KOAM reports that the teen was traveling westbound when he crossed into the eastbound lane and struck a tractor-trailer head-on.

Responding officers found the juvenile in the driver’s seat and rendered lifesaving measures until Labette County EMS arrived at the scene. EMS transported the boy to Labette Health to stabilize him before being flown to another facility.

The big rig driver was not injured.

“These crashes are never easy,” Parsons Police Chief Robert Spinks said. “They are hard for the emergency responder that must work them. They are hard for the community to hear about but most of all they are impossible for the families to comprehend. I have been told that the juvenile did not survive after being transported. This hit our community hard. My sympathies go out to everyone involved. I only hope that this terrible incident learned form to avoid another senseless loss of life.”