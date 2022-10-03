INDOT Announces I-70 traffic shift on North Split project

MARION COUNTY — The Indiana Department of Transportation (IDOT) is asking motorists to be aware of a significant traffic shift on the North Split project in downtown Indianapolis.

INDOT began shifting Interstate 70 westbound traffic across the median onto the new flyover bridge on Saturday, Oct. 1. The transition was anticipated to be complete by Monday, Oct. 3, according to a news release.

This shift will also “switch” sides for the exit movements approaching the North Split, and shields will be placed on the pavement to help motorists navigate these changes.

Motorists wanting to exit at Michigan Street will need to use the right lane. Motorists wanting to continue on the I-70 westbound movement to Interstate 65 northbound or to exit at Meridian/Pennsylvania Street will need to use the two left lanes.

Along with the traffic switch, access points on I-70 westbound will also change. Rural/Keystone will not have access to I-70 westbound.

Click here to view an informational video illustrating these changes.

The new traffic pattern provides a safe work area for workers within the interchange, while facilitating safe and orderly traffic flow for motorists.

INDOT asks the public to be aware of the new traffic shift and watch for slow traffic in the area. The traffic shift will remain in place until interchange construction is complete.

The North Split reconstruction project will provide safer, more free-flowing travel for the thousands of motorists who use the interchange each day. Once complete, the new system will take up a smaller footprint and increase the walkability of surrounding downtown Indianapolis neighborhoods. The redesigned interchange will improve safety by eliminating weaving and merging, leading to better traffic flow.

Access to downtown can be maintained via:

I-70 westbound collector/distributor (C/D) ramp exit ramp to Michigan Street (13 ton declared vehicle weight restriction effect).

I-65 northbound/ I-70 eastbound exit ramp to Washington Street (13-ton declared vehicle weight restriction in effect).

I-65 northbound and southbound to Martin Luther King. Jr/West Street.

I-65 southbound to Meridian Street.

I-65 northbound to Meridian and Pennsylvania Streets.

All existing ramps on I-70 west of the South split.

Project information can be found at northsplit.com.

INDOT encourages drivers to slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.

For up-to-date project information, visit northsplit.com or text “NORTHSPLIT” to 468311. Follow the North Split project’s progress on social media at: