Inspections find thousands of hazardous material haulers in violation

WASHINGTON — Federal highway safety inspectors found more than 2,700 violations on rigs transporting hazardous materials in North America during an operation over the summer, according to a report released by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) on Oct. 13.

The operation, which inspected 13,471 vehicles in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, was part of an enforcement initiative by the CVSA.

From June 21-25 in the U.S. and Canada, 10,905 commercial motor vehicles and 8,363 packages were inspected, identifying 2,714 violations, according to the CVSA report. The report didn’t note how many violations were found in Mexico.

Problems found in the U.S. included: