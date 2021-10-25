Inspections find thousands of hazardous material haulers in violation

WASHINGTON — Federal highway safety inspectors found more than 2,700 violations on rigs transporting hazardous materials in North America during an operation over the summer, according to a report released by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) on Oct. 13.
The operation, which inspected 13,471 vehicles in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, was part of an enforcement initiative by the CVSA.
From June 21-25 in the U.S. and Canada, 10,905 commercial motor vehicles and 8,363 packages were inspected, identifying 2,714 violations, according to the CVSA report. The report didn’t note how many violations were found in Mexico.
Problems found in the U.S. included:
- 496 shipping papers violations
- 628 non-bulk/small means of containment packaging violations
- 390 bulk packaging/large means of containment placarding violations
- 277 non-bulk/small means of containment labeling violations
- 307 bulk/large means of containment placarding violations
- 167 other safety marks violations
- 288 loading and securement violations
- 50 package integrity (leaking) violations