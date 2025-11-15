TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Inspectors in Iowa find an interesting discovery

By Bruce Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Inspectors in Iowa find an interesting discovery
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Inspectors in Iowa find an interesting discovery
Inspectors in Iowa find interesting dicoveries. (Courtesy Iowa State Patrol CMVE)

Members of the law enforcement community have some stories.

The Iowa State Patrol Commercial Vehicle Unit decided to post one of those bizarre stories on their Facebook page.

The post showed what it called “interesting repairs.”

Troopers found that during an inspection, that not only was coffee cups on two wheel ends, a wheel fastener is close to coming off as well.

Neither the names of the company or driver were disclosed in the social media post.

As the post stated, “Remember, proper repairs can prevent a lot of hassle down the road.”

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE