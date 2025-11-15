Inspectors in Iowa find an interesting discovery

Members of the law enforcement community have some stories.
The Iowa State Patrol Commercial Vehicle Unit decided to post one of those bizarre stories on their Facebook page.
The post showed what it called “interesting repairs.”
Troopers found that during an inspection, that not only was coffee cups on two wheel ends, a wheel fastener is close to coming off as well.
Neither the names of the company or driver were disclosed in the social media post.
As the post stated, “Remember, proper repairs can prevent a lot of hassle down the road.”
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.