Semi crashes into train in metro Atlanta

By Bruce Guthrie -
A train crash involving a tractor-trailer caused some delays in DeKalb County, Georgia Friday morning. (Courtesy 11ALIVE)

LITHONIA, Ga. — A train crash involving a tractor-trailer caused some delays in DeKalb County, Georgia Friday morning.

According to CSX, and reported by 11Alive television station, the incident happened at around 4:58 a.m. when one of their trains came in contact with a tractor-trailer at Turner Hill Road crossing at Covington Highway. First responders arrived at the railroad crossing to find the semi-truck demolished by a train. The semi-truck was carrying pickup trucks.

“Next thing you know I seen the train lights and but thank God everything I made it out…but thank God everything worked out, we can get another truck, but you only get one life,” said Toree Davis, the driver of the tractor-trailer.

Davis told WSB-TV in Atlanta that he crossed the tracks and his rig bottomed out and he became stuck on the tracks.

No injuries were reported.

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

