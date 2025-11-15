Semi crashes into train in metro Atlanta

LITHONIA, Ga. — A train crash involving a tractor-trailer caused some delays in DeKalb County, Georgia Friday morning.
According to CSX, and reported by 11Alive television station, the incident happened at around 4:58 a.m. when one of their trains came in contact with a tractor-trailer at Turner Hill Road crossing at Covington Highway. First responders arrived at the railroad crossing to find the semi-truck demolished by a train. The semi-truck was carrying pickup trucks.
“Next thing you know I seen the train lights and but thank God everything I made it out…but thank God everything worked out, we can get another truck, but you only get one life,” said Toree Davis, the driver of the tractor-trailer.
Davis told WSB-TV in Atlanta that he crossed the tracks and his rig bottomed out and he became stuck on the tracks.
No injuries were reported.
