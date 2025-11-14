J. J. Keller unveils two-in-one telematics device

NEENAH, Wis. — J. J. Keller & Associates Inc. is releasing a new two-in-one telematics device to help fleets simplify compliance and visibility.

“Fleet operators now have an easier way to manage compliance and vehicle tracking with the VT100 Vehicle Telematics,” the company said. “This compact, plug-and-play unit combines an electronic logging device (ELD) and 24/7 GPS tracking solution in one device, reducing hardware complexity while enhancing operational oversight.”

The VT100 integrates with the J. J. Keller Encompass Fleet Safety & Compliance Platform, enhancing fleet management by streamlining Hours-of-Service compliance and vehicle visibility, all without the need for multiple devices. Fleets can choose to use the VT100 as a standalone vehicle tracker or as a combined ELD and vehicle tracker in one.

“The VT100 is a game changer for fleets looking to simplify their compliance and tracking workflows,” said Jason Hartwig, associate director of product management, J. J. Keller. “By combining ELD and GPS tracking into one device, we’re helping fleets reduce hardware costs, eliminate installation complexity, and gain real-time insights into both driver compliance and vehicle location.”

Key Features

Designed for Class 1-8 vehicles, the VT100’s ELD functionality supports a wide range of driver scenarios, including exempt driving, yard moves, personal conveyance, and team driving. It connects via Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) to the Encompass ELD mobile app and transmits engine and vehicle data to the cloud, even when a driver’s mobile device is offline.

Additional features of the VT100:

Real-time location, speed, and trip history.

Geofencing and dwell time monitoring.

Automated IFTA & IRP reporting.

Engine fault code (DTC) monitoring.

Odometer-triggered maintenance alerts.

FMCSA-compliant ELD functionality.

Bring-your-own-device (BYOD) compatibility with iPhone and Android.

“With the VT100, fleet managers get the best of both worlds — compliance and operational efficiency — all in one easy-to-install device,” Hartwig said. “And as FMCSA increases scrutiny of ELD providers, delivering a reliable, compliant solution like the VT100 is more important than ever.”