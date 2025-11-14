Driver identified in crash that killed a deputy sheriff in Indiana

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — The driver of a semi involved in a fatal accident that killed a sheriff’s deputy has been identified.

According to WRTV, the driver has been identified as Teddy Malcolm Johnson. Johnson is employed by Parrish Dedicated Services.

Authorities confirmed that Corporal Blake Reynolds with the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office was killed early Tuesday morning while assisting a stranded semi truck.

Reynolds, who had been with the department for the past four years, was assisting the broken down vehicle on Interstate 69 at the 247-mile marker when his patrol car was struck by another semi going northbound.

“At the time of the collision, he was outside the vehicle and was struck by the impact,” DCSO’s press release said.

Reynolds died despite life-saving efforts from responding agencies.

“His passing is an immeasurable loss to his family, his brothers and sisters in uniform, and the entire community he served with pride,” the release said.

Johnson was airlifted to IU Health Methodist Hospital and underwent surgery. His condition is currently unknown.

Parrish Dedicated Services

According to the Federal Motor Carrier Association’s Safety & Fitness Electronic Records (SAFER) System, Parrish Dedicated Services has a 24.3% out-of-service rate over the past two years. The national average is 22.26%.

The company operates out of Fort Wayne, Ind.

This is an ongoing investigation and no additional information is available at this time.