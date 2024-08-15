JJ Keller expanded dash cam platforms improves DSM

NEENAH, Wis. — J. J. Keller & Associates, Inc. has expanded its VideoProtects Fleet Camera System to offer three unique AI-enhanced dash cam technology platforms.

According to an Aug. 14 press release, the VideoProtects Fleet Camera System, which provides actionable safety intelligence based on video of drivers and road events, integrates with J. J. Keller’s Encompass platform, the MyGeotab platform, and now as a standalone platform.

“This expansion gives fleets the freedom to choose a VideoProtects solution that’s part of a robust back-office platform or the new standalone option focused solely on identifying and addressing risky driving events,” said Jason Hartwig, J. J. Keller’s associate director of product management.

“Regardless of which platform fleets choose or what type of fleet they operate, our safety-centered technology empowers users to recognize hazards like driver fatigue, tailgating, forward collision warnings and other dangerous behaviors, then assign it a score based on risk level. VideoProtects also leverages G-sensors built into the camera hardware to monitor ‘trigger’ events, such as harsh braking, harsh cornering and collisions, without the need for a telematics device. When potentially dangerous events occur, the system can even alert drivers via in-cab audible warnings and send video footage combined with event data to fleet managers so they can provide immediate and targeted driver coaching.”

The VideoProtects Fleet Camera System has either a driver- or dual-facing dash cam, a video review and scoring feature, a driver coaching workflow, live stream video, an event history log, and video recall capabilities.

“At J. J. Keller, we’re dedicated to keeping highways and workplaces safe,” added Hartwig. “This growing family of dash cams now gives fleets a greater choice in selecting the option that works best for them to significantly improve driver safety while reducing risk.”