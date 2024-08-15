Truck stop chain, Pilot, ‘Volunteers’ to partner with Tennessee Athletics

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Neyland Stadium has been home of the University of Tennessee Vols’ football for more than 100 years.

According to a press release issued on Thursday “that legacy will live on thanks to a transformative partnership with Tennessee Athletics and Knoxville-based Pilot, the largest network of travel centers in North America.”

Truck stop chain, Pilot, and Tennessee Athletics are entering into a multi-year partnership where part of the agreement is to keep the name of the stadium as has been for all these years while being able to enhance the stadium experience for future generations.

Under the terms of the agreement, which is slated for up to 20 years and could extend further, the names of Neyland Stadium and Shields-Watkins Field will remain unchanged. Pilot is designated as the presenting partner of the Neyland Stadium renovation project and the official travel stop of Tennessee Athletics.

“As we navigate the changing landscape of college athletics, we are dedicated to building the best athletics department in the country,” said Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Danny White. “Because we were committed to preserving the name of Neyland Stadium, finding a partner who shared this vision was essential. With deep roots here in Knoxville, Pilot recognizes the significance of Neyland and the importance of tradition to our fans and the university. Our focus continues to preserve and honor our storied past while modernizing to ensure we lead the way in college sports.”

Pilot CEO Adam Wright said the goal was to preserve tradition while making an impact on Tennessee’s future.

“Neyland Stadium is one of the most iconic sporting venues in the world and UT is a significant part of making Knoxville a special place that Pilot is proud to call home,” Wright said. “Through this partnership, we will preserve the legacy of Neyland while also investing in its future to create exceptional experiences for generations to come. We look forward to seeing you out here as we cheer on the Vols in Neyland.”

New signage on the east side of Neyland Stadium will feature a return of the iconic “Home of the Vols” along with Pilot’s logo, according to the release. Pilot’s branding will also be on each side of Shields-Watkins field and in sponsored content with Tennessee Athletics and the Vol Network.

“Vol fans know better than anyone the magic of Neyland on game day and the feeling of singing Rocky Top in the same stadium where the greatest Vol legends made their name,” said UT Knoxville Chancellor Donde Plowman. “Our partnership with Pilot is all about preserving and enriching that experience to make sure fans and their families will continue to make these same kinds of memories for decades to come.”

Pilot stated that its sponsorship underscores its dedication to the Knoxville community by ensuring Neyland Stadium remains a flagship destination for future generations. Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot is committed to showing people they matter at every turn and building strong relationships within the communities it operates.

Pilot employs over 2,500 people in the greater Knoxville area and has a long-standing relationship with the University of Tennessee.

“For more than 65 years, we have fueled fans across North America as they hit the open road for big games,” said Pilot’s chief marketing officer Adrienne Ingoldt. “There’s nothing like Neyland Stadium packed with passionate fans who’ve traveled from near and far to root for the beloved Vols. Pilot is out here to fuel them up, fill them up and lift them up on the way to victory.”

One of the many unique aspects of this partnership is the investment in the Neyland Stadium renovation project, which will continue to modernize and enhance the fan experience, according to this week’s media release. Future updates will include necessary upgrades to the south side and perimeter of the stadium, such as widening concourses, constructing expanded gates and entryways, and adding additional restrooms and concessions areas.

This element of the partnership is promised to dramatically improve fan comfort and safety, reduce wait times, and allow for more food and beverage offerings.

There will also be a Pilot-sponsored Fast Favorites refreshment and snack stand located inside the main stadium entrance at Gate 21.

The release also states that fans can expect to see the new “Home of the Vols” signage with Pilot branding and many of the completed renovations in Neyland Stadium with the start of the football season, which kicks off on August 31.