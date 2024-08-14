Haney and White Enterprise acquires pair of BR Williams properties

Expansion is coming to Kentucky-based Haney and White Enterprise. The company announced it has achieved a milestone thanks to a finalized acquisition with B.R. Williams Trucking and B.R. Williams LTL Logistics.

According to the Aug. 14 press release, this acquisition has established a transportation firm headquartered in Oxford, Alabama, strategically integrating four prominent transportation entities under the Haney and White Enterprise ownership, including Haney and White Logistics, an asset-light logistics company with robust sales and management structure; Running Ox Logistics, which specializes in freight brokerage using cutting-edge technology solutions; and B.R. Williams Trucking and B.R. Williams LTL Logistics, which brings substantial assets, capacity, a robust customer network, and synergistic advantages in trucking, warehousing and logistics. The four entities will combine to form an integrated services company, BRW.

Haney and White estimate that three things are going to happen.

BRW will employ over 300 people across its locations in Kentucky, Georgia, Alabama, and Florida. Its immediate annual revenues are approaching $100 million, and it expects to reach $250 million by 2030 through combined synergies and a growth strategy already in motion. With this acquisition, the company operates approximately 175 tractors, over 700 trailers, and five warehouses spanning over one million square feet.

“The combination of these four companies provides a dynamic, disruptive, and driven enterprise built on integrity that is ideal for taking advantage of market growth opportunities and long-term sustainability. We’re confident and excited to embark on this combined venture,” said Nate Haney, co-founder of Haney and White Enterprise. “Inspired by B.R. William’s legacy of excellence and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, we are eager to build upon this strong foundation and propel the company to new heights of success.”

The synergies in customer offerings across the integrated BRW companies provide an expanded suite of services and capacity for both existing and new customers. These synergies will drive revenues across several verticals, including managed freight, brokerage, asset trucking and warehousing, Haney and White stated.

This strategy facilitates direct growth in the Southeast corridor from Indiana to Florida, focusing on automotive manufacturers and suppliers, e-commerce and government contract opportunities for BRW. With the essential resources for expansion and enduring viability, the acquisition further enables BRW to replicate established customer bases across the upper Midwest and Southern regions of the United States.

B.R. Williams Trucking, a family-owned and operated business since 1958, is a veteran in the transportation industry, the announcement states. CEO and President Greg Brown assumed the position following his mother-in-law and co-founder Ruth Williams’ retirement in 1992. Under new ownership, the company says it remains committed to delivering dependable and efficient trucking, warehousing and logistics solutions to its customer base.

“I am eternally grateful for the B.R. Williams family. I care about each employee who has been so devoted and loyal to the B.R. Williams brand,” Brown said. “I would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to our customers and partners for their continued support and trust for the past 66 years. With Haney and White at the helm, B.R. Williams is poised to reach even greater heights, further solidifying its reputation as a trucking, warehousing, and logistics industry leader, and look forward to a future of continued success and growth.”

“We deeply appreciate all of our existing employees and customers, and we are highly optimistic about this acquisition and the future of our new company,” said Mike White, co-founder of Haney and White Enterprise. “Our objective is to maintain the exceptional service standards that have been established while pursuing new avenues for growth and innovation. B.R. Williams boasts an outstanding team, and we are enthusiastic about collaborating to accomplish our remarkable milestones together.”