Accident on I-20 in Georgia causes shutdown going east

By Bruce Guthrie -
Accident on I-20 in Georgia causes shutdown going east
Interstate 20 in west Georgia was shut down going eastbound toward Atlanta after a multi-vehicle accident that involved an 18-wheeler (COURTESY OF THE HARALSON COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT)

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — Traffic on Wednesday was already slowed by construction on Interstate 20 in west Georgia. A multi-vehicle accident that involved an 18-wheeler didn’t help matters.

At 1:20 PM, the Haralson County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were dispatched to a multiple vehicle wreck on I-20 eastbound at Exit 5 near Tallapossa.

The accident was worked by the Georgia State Patrol.

Deputies stated that due to road work on the interstate, traffic was slowing down, and the driver of a white SUV failed to apply brakes in time and struck a black pick-up truck causing that truck to hit a black Mercedes and an 18-wheeler. There were no serious injuries, but two were transported to a local hospital to be checked.

The accident is still under investigation.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
