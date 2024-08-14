Accident on I-20 in Georgia causes shutdown going east

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — Traffic on Wednesday was already slowed by construction on Interstate 20 in west Georgia. A multi-vehicle accident that involved an 18-wheeler didn’t help matters.
At 1:20 PM, the Haralson County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were dispatched to a multiple vehicle wreck on I-20 eastbound at Exit 5 near Tallapossa.
The accident was worked by the Georgia State Patrol.
Deputies stated that due to road work on the interstate, traffic was slowing down, and the driver of a white SUV failed to apply brakes in time and struck a black pick-up truck causing that truck to hit a black Mercedes and an 18-wheeler. There were no serious injuries, but two were transported to a local hospital to be checked.
The accident is still under investigation.
