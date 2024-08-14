NMFTA promotes Marli Hall to PR director

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The National Motor Freight Traffic Association (NMFTA) seems to be experiencing growth among its employees.

NMFTA recently announced the promotion of Marli Hall to the role of director of public relations.

With over a decade of experience in the supply chain industry and communications, Hall’s expertise “is now pivotal in enhancing the profiles of NMFTA executive thought leaders and positioning the organization at the forefront of industry discussions on cybersecurity and the creation of digital standards,” the release states.

“Marli’s understanding of the supply chain and her dedication to NMFTA are invaluable,” said Caroline Lyle, chief marketing officer for NMFTA. “She has managed external communications to amplify NMFTA’s voice in the market. In her new role, she will develop and implement comprehensive communication strategies that effectively convey our mission across all media platforms.”

According to an Aug. 14 press release, Hall’s outstanding track record in managing stakeholder relationships and her acumen in public relations have been instrumental in launching impactful campaigns addressing key industry issues such as less-than-truckload (LTL) freight classification updates, digitalization standards, and trucking cybersecurity trends.

“With Marli’s extensive experience in the industry, she has demonstrated an exceptional ability to build and maintain strong relationships with peers and media representatives,” said Debbie Sparks, executive director for NMFTA. “Marli’s continued contributions will help drive our industry toward greater efficiency and safety each day.”

NMFTA stated that Hall’s commitment to the supply chain industry extends beyond her professional role. Hall’s expertise in the field, based on her experience, has significantly contributed to initiatives like the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s (FMCSA) Our Roads, Our Safety program, Wreaths Across America, the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund’s The Wall That Heals.

“My objective has always been to make a positive impact on the industry that I serve,” said Hall. “I am looking forward to communicating with stakeholders on some of the most critical issues we face today.”