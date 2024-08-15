OOIDA’s Truckers for Troops joins Wreaths Across America’s Truckloads of Remembrance

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. – The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association’s Truckers for Troops® recently announced its participation in the nationwide Truckload of Remembrance in partnership with Wreaths Across America (WAA).
In a recent media release, OOIDA stated that with this new partnership, Truckers for Troops is registered as a WAA payback Sponsorship Group supporting the efforts for wreath placement at Arlington National Cemetery. The Truckload of Remembrance seeks to fill a trailer load of sponsored veterans’ wreaths. One trailer load is approximately 5,000 wreaths, which will be laid at the final resting place of service members as part of National Wreaths Across America Day on December 14, 2024.
Each year, WAA partners with more than 300 transportation companies who help move the mission. These companies, many of whom are small-business truckers, donate equipment, fuel, staffing and time to deliver loads of wreaths for the headstones of our nation’s servicemembers at more than 4,200 participating cemeteries.
Wreath sponsorships are $17 each and Truckers for Troops will receive back $5 per sponsorship, which will go to care packages and veterans services.
To sponsor a wreath, go here: Truckers for Troops website
Over the past 17 years, OOIDA has raised more than $800,000 dollars, sent more than 3,273 care packages, serving more than 39, 276 members of the military. Trucker for Troops also sent aid packages to 65 different facilities caring for wounded, disabled and homeless veterans, including the Veterans Community Project.
Donations only and more info found here: Truckers for Troops website. Individual tax-deductible contributions to the Truckers for Troops fund are also welcome and can be paid to the OOIDA Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation.
Anyone who has a family member or friend serving with the U.S. military, and who would like for them to get a care package, can send the name and complete address to [email protected] and be sure to include projected stateside return date.
Send to: Attention: Truckers for Troops, P.O. Box 1000, Grain Valley, MO 64029. Towns or school names can be included, but please do not include last names or other personal information.
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.