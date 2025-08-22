Interstate 55 bridge connecting Memphis to Arkansas named Kings Crossing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) and the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) announced this week that the new iconic Interstate 55 bridge spanning the Mississippi River between Memphis, Tennessee, and West Memphis, Arkansas, will now be known as Kings’ Crossing.

A media release was issued on Wednesday by TDOT.

This new name, officially adopted by the Tennessee General Assembly and the Arkansas Highway Commission, honors three transformative figures known as “Kings”: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.; B.B. King; and Elvis Presley.

“Kings’ Crossing is more than just a piece of infrastructure; it is a symbol of our collective history, heritage, and the enduring spirit of unity that defines this region,” said TDOT Commissioner Will Reid. “Naming this bridge in honor of these gentlemen pays tribute to their extraordinary legacies – individuals who transcended barriers, fostered cultural exchange, and used their talents to build bridges between people.”

“It’s only fitting to name this vital crossing after three historic figures from this region,” said ARDOT Director Jared Wiley. “We’re grateful for the partnership and collaboration with TDOT on this project. It truly is the result of a regional effort that will benefit industry across this national corridor and the thousands of individuals who depend on this connection each day.”

“In July 2024, the U.S. Department of Transportation awarded a landmark federal investment in Tennessee and Arkansas of nearly $400 million toward half the cost of replacing the I-55 Bridge over the Mississippi River,” the release stated. “In addition to the nearly $400 million from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program, TDOT, utilizing a state general fund allocation provided through the Transportation Modernization Act, and the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) have each committed up to $200 million, demonstrating a collaborative effort to fund this bridge replacement. This marks the single-largest transportation investment in Tennessee and Arkansas’ state history.”

TDOT says the I-55 Bridge is set to undergo a comprehensive overhaul to add capacity, improve safety standards, ensure route resiliency, and maintain optimal operational conditions. The existing bridge, which has served travelers for 75 years since its construction, will be replaced with a larger structure designed to meet modern seismic codes, as it sits on the New Madrid fault line.

The environmental process is wrapping up on the I-55 Bridge Replacement project. Design is underway, and Right-of-Way coordination should begin later this year, the release stated.

Construction is estimated to start in fiscal year 2026. TDOT and ARDOT are partnering to design and construct the bridge utilizing the Construction Manager/General Contractor (CM/GC) project delivery method. CM/GC is used for complex projects, aligning technical direction, organizational structure, and budgets with the department’s strategic vision.