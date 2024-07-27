Investigators say semi-driver failed to slow down in fatal crash in Indiana 

Indianapolis, IN — Preliminary investigation by Indiana State Police Crash Reconstructionists at the scene have determined the driver of a semi-tractor trailer failed to slow down as he approached backed up traffic on I-465 on Thursday.

According to the Indiana State Police (ISP), officers responded to a serious multi-vehicle crash that claimed one life and seriously injured another. At approximately 5:20 p.m., Indiana State Police Dispatchers began receiving multiple frantic 911 calls about a very serious crash on I-465 eastbound near U.S. 31 on the south side of Indianapolis.

“When first responders arrived, they located a heavily damaged car with a person entrapped and unresponsive,” the ISP said in a press release. “There were also two semis and two other passenger cars involved and damaged. Two people were transported from the scene by ambulance, one person was pronounced deceased at the scene. The semi struck three passenger vehicles and another semi. The deceased person was a back seat passenger in a car and was identified as a nine-year-old boy. The driver of that car was also critically injured, a five-year-old girl was also in the car and transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

While the ISP said this is an ongoing investigation, neither alcohol nor drugs are suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash. Investigators believe excessive speed by the semi-driver played a role and non-compliance with Federal Motor Carrier Regulations allotted hours of service. Indiana State Police Motor Carrier Inspectors will continue the investigation into the driver and semi that was involved.

The ISP was assisted by the Indianapolis Fire Department, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, IEMS, INDOT and the Marion County Coroner’s Office.