TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Investigators say semi-driver failed to slow down in fatal crash in Indiana 

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Investigators say semi-driver failed to slow down in fatal crash in Indiana 
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Investigators say semi-driver failed to slow down in fatal crash in Indiana 
Indiana State Police say that a semi-truck driver is at fault for a crash that claimed the life of a nine-year-old after the driver failed to slow down in a traffic backup. (Photo courtesy INDOT)

Indianapolis, IN — Preliminary investigation by Indiana State Police Crash Reconstructionists at the scene have determined the driver of a semi-tractor trailer failed to slow down as he approached backed up traffic on I-465 on Thursday. 

According to the Indiana State Police (ISP), officers responded to a serious multi-vehicle crash that claimed one life and seriously injured another. At approximately 5:20 p.m., Indiana State Police Dispatchers began receiving multiple frantic 911 calls about a very serious crash on I-465 eastbound near U.S. 31 on the south side of Indianapolis.  

“When first responders arrived, they located a heavily damaged car with a person entrapped and unresponsive,” the ISP said in a press release. “There were also two semis and two other passenger cars involved and damaged. Two people were transported from the scene by ambulance, one person was pronounced deceased at the scene. The semi struck three passenger vehicles and another semi. The deceased person was a back seat passenger in a car and was identified as a nine-year-old boy. The driver of that car was also critically injured, a five-year-old girl was also in the car and transported with non-life-threatening injuries.  

While the ISP said this is an ongoing investigation, neither alcohol nor drugs are suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash. Investigators believe excessive speed by the semi-driver played a role and non-compliance with Federal Motor Carrier Regulations allotted hours of service. Indiana State Police Motor Carrier Inspectors will continue the investigation into the driver and semi that was involved. 

The ISP was assisted by the Indianapolis Fire Department, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, IEMS, INDOT and the Marion County Coroner’s Office. 

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE