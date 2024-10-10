Iowa DOT approves areas allowed to use automated traffic enforcement

AMES, Iowa — With the passing of HF 2681 during the 2024 legislative session, Iowa DOT was given the authority to approve or deny the use of automated traffic enforcement on Iowa roads.

“As a result of the law, all jurisdictions who were using, or wishing to use, automated traffic enforcement on their roads were required to apply for a permit to the Iowa DOT by Jul. 1,” the department said in a media release. “Iowa DOT received applications for 348 automated traffic enforcement locations from 28 jurisdictions.”

On Oct. 1, as required by the legislation, Iowa DOT notified jurisdictions who were using automated traffic enforcement on their roads before Jan. 1 of whether they would be allowed to continue to use the equipment on their roads. Of the 348 location applications received, 154 locations were approved and 194 were denied. A full list of locations, their status and the reasoning if they were denied, can be found at https://iowadot.gov/traffic/Automated-Traffic-Enforcement.

Locations not already using a system prior to Jan. 1 are currently being reviewed by the DOT and will not be issued a permit before Jul. 1, 2026.

If an existing automated traffic enforcement location was denied the equipment, automated traffic enforcement in a denied area was to cease on Oct. 1. If a jurisdiction disagrees with the DOT’s decision, they may appeal by submitting a written explanation of the issues and include any supporting information to the Iowa DOT director. The director has 30 days to respond once the appeal is received. The director’s decision is the final agency action.