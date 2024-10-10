In-cab insights: Platform Science, Phillips Connect team up to empower drivers with smart trailer tech

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Platform Science is partnering with Phillips Connect to bring Phillips Connect’s DriverAssist directly into the cab for drivers.

“By partnering with Phillips Connect, we are integrating innovative real-time tractor-trailer pairing validation directly into any workflow app, scaling a fleet’s existing setup without the need for complex changes,” said Jake Fields, co-founder and CTO, Platform Science. “Drivers are at the center of everything we do and this partnership not only streamlines fleet operations, but also enhances driver satisfaction. Phillips Connect is a true leader in smart trailer technology and by integrating them to our Virtual Vehicle platform, it creates more choice for our customers.”

Platform Science, the creator of the leading edge application platform for transportation, Virtual Vehicle, and its partnership with Phillips Connect, a renowned technology company specializing in IoT devices and fleet solutions will bring Phillips Connect’s DriverAssist, an integration that delivers actionable trailer insights such as tractor-trailer pairing and TPMS directly into the cab for drivers, to the Virtual Vehicle Marketplace, according to a media release.

“We’re excited to partner with Platform Science to empower drivers and fleets with real-time, meaningful trailer insights that truly streamline operations for our customers,” said Rob Phillips, co-founder and CEO, Phillips Connect. “By integrating DriverAssist into Platform Science’s Virtual Vehicle platform, we’re helping fleets eliminate costly errors like mis-pulls and enhance safety with tire pressure alerts, providing drivers with the tools they need to be more efficient and safer on the road. This collaboration is a significant step in driving the future of smart trailers, where seamless connectivity and actionable data deliver real value for both fleets and drivers.”

According to the release, DriverAssist is accessible to all current Platform Science fleets through the Virtual Vehicle Marketplace. This solution delivers advanced trailer insights, sending important alerts directly to drivers in near real-time, empowering them to take immediate action.

DriverAssist delivers key trailer data, including real-time tractor-trailer pairing validation, tire pressure monitoring, and many more expansion options, ensuring drivers stay informed about their load and trailer health at all times, the release said. Tractor-trailer pairing not only boosts driver confidence, but also gives the back office the assurance they need by strengthening verification protocols, enhancing security, reducing the risk of trailer theft, and streamlining fleet operations overall. Real-time alerts on tire pressure problems when they are detected empower drivers to take immediate action if necessary.

“Our goal is to leverage technology to streamline workflows and boost efficiency across our organization. With technology evolving so rapidly, we want partners that could help future-proof our operations,” said Mike Narkys, president, MNS1 Express Inc. “Platform Science and Phillips Connect stand out as leaders in their fields — Platform Science for truck technology and Phillips Connect for trailer technology — giving us the expertise we needed in both areas. Phillips Connect’s smart trailer platform allows us to integrate sensors that address today’s needs and easily adapt to future technologies. The real-time, actionable data we receive helps us stay ahead of maintenance and safety issues. DriverAssist and the T/T Pair technology streamline our drivers’ workflows even further, providing critical information on their tablets and preventing errors and avoiding common issues like mis-pulls.”

According to the release, Platform Science’s Virtual Vehicle is the premier application platform that unlocks all signals at the edge directly on the truck without any aftermarket hardware installation. It is being deployed by many of the world’s largest commercial trucking fleets. By adopting Platform Science’s Virtual Vehicle, fleets are leveraging a best-in-class driver experience, integrating an intuitive application ecosystem including solutions made by telematics providers, third-party developers, OEMs, shippers and fleets themselves.