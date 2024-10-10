TheTrucker.com
Illinois police respond to 2 different semi crashes in same vicinity on I-55

By Bruce Guthrie -
Illinois State Police responded to two separate single-vehicle crashes involving Frieghtliner semi trucks in the same vicinity of I-55. There were no reported injuries in either crash.

The Illinois State Police responded to two accidents in a 38-minute stretch on Oct. 7 involving two semi-truck overturns on Interstate 55 according to a local news outlet.

The Intelligencer out of Edwardsville, Ill, cited preliminary reports, stating that at 11:45 a.m., the Illinois State Police responded to a Freightliner semi truck traveling north on Interstate 55, where it lost control and overturned at mile marker 34 in Madison County.

A second accident occurred at 12:23 p.m. near Exit 33 when another Freightliner semi failed to slow for stopped traffic from the previous accident, left the roadway to the right and overturned.

The preliminary investigation report from Oct. 7 from the Illinois State Police had first reported that the accident at 12:23 p.m. occurred due to a semi-truck traveling north on Interstate 55 had swerved left for unknown reasons and left the roadway to cause it to overturn, according to the Intelligencer.

There were no injuries reported from either accident and both remain open for crash investigation.

As a result of the accidents, the right lane of northbound Interstate 55 was closed and the on-ramp from Illinois Route 4 onto northbound Interstate 55 was closed to allow crews to work on the semi-trucks.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Bruce Guthrie
