Iowa officials searching for missing truck driver

SAC CITY, Iowa — Iowa officials have a mystery on their hands.

Authorities found a 53-year-old truck driver’s rig abandoned on the afternoon of Nov. 21. along the northbound side of U.S. 71, five miles north of old U.S. 20 in Sac City, Iowa.

His load — dozens of young pigs — was still there, but the rig wasn’t all the way off the road, police said. The engine, however, was turned off.

David Schultz, a married father of 10-year-old twin boys, was last heard from in the early morning hours of Nov. 21, according to the Lake View Police Department.

A search has, so far, yielded no results.

Northeast Sac County property owners have been asked to check their property and outbuildings for “anything out of the ordinary.”

The Lake View Police Department has asked anyone who has seen or heard from Schultz to contact them at (712) 657-2513. The Sac County Communications Center can be reached at (712) 662-7127.