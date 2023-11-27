TheTrucker.com
Iowa officials searching for missing truck driver

By John Worthen -
Truck Driver David Schultz was last seen on Nov. 21. Police found his rig, still loaded with young pigs, on U.S. 71. (Courtesy: Schultz family)

SAC CITY, Iowa — Iowa officials have a mystery on their hands.

Authorities found a 53-year-old truck driver’s rig abandoned on the afternoon of Nov. 21. along the northbound side of U.S. 71, five miles north of old U.S. 20 in Sac City, Iowa.

His load — dozens of young pigs — was still there, but the rig wasn’t all the way off the road, police said. The engine, however, was turned off.

David Schultz, a married father of 10-year-old twin boys, was last heard from in the early morning hours of Nov. 21, according to the Lake View Police Department.

A search has, so far, yielded no results.

Northeast Sac County property owners have been asked to check their property and outbuildings for “anything out of the ordinary.”

The Lake View Police Department has asked anyone who has seen or heard from Schultz to contact them at (712) 657-2513. The Sac County Communications Center can be reached at (712) 662-7127.

John Worthen

John Worthen
Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.
