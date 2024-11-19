TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Jackknifed rig hits barrier wall on I-44 in OKC

By Bruce Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Jackknifed rig hits barrier wall on I-44 in OKC
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Jackknifed rig hits barrier wall on I-44 in OKC
A semi crash in Oklahoma City caused the cab of the truck to hang over the barrier wall of the eastbound lanes which were closed for a few hours while crews worked to move the rig and clean up the crash debris.

Interstate 44 saw some delays on Sunday night, Nov. 17, when, according to TV station KOCO in Oklahoma City, a semi crashed into a barrier wall.

At around 8 p.m., KOCO reported that the tractor-trailer crashed on Interstate 44 near Pennsylvania Avenue. The crash caused the cab of the truck to hang over the barrier wall of the eastbound lanes which were closed for a few hours while crews worked to move the rig and clean up the crash debris.

All traffic was being diverted off of the interstate at Pennsylvania Avenue.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said crews worked to clean diesel off of the interstate.

The interstate reopned after approximately four hours.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE