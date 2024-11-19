Jackknifed rig hits barrier wall on I-44 in OKC

Interstate 44 saw some delays on Sunday night, Nov. 17, when, according to TV station KOCO in Oklahoma City, a semi crashed into a barrier wall.
At around 8 p.m., KOCO reported that the tractor-trailer crashed on Interstate 44 near Pennsylvania Avenue. The crash caused the cab of the truck to hang over the barrier wall of the eastbound lanes which were closed for a few hours while crews worked to move the rig and clean up the crash debris.
All traffic was being diverted off of the interstate at Pennsylvania Avenue.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said crews worked to clean diesel off of the interstate.
The interstate reopned after approximately four hours.
