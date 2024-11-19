Ohio man sentenced to life in prison in Georgia for sex trafficking

ATLANTA – An Ohio man who was convicted in October of numerous trafficking learned how long he will spend in prison.

According to a press release issued on Monday, Nov. 18, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced that Anthony Charles Holmes, 33, of Cleveland, Ohio, who was previously convicted of trafficking a 16-year-old female, has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus 60 years.

“This sentence demonstrates the severity of the crimes committed by Anthony Holmes and the abuse and exploitation endured by this survivor,” Carr said. “We’re grateful to know that she’s now safe and receiving the resources she needs to recover and rebuild her life. Let this send a message to anyone who seeks to engage in human trafficking in our state – you will be identified and held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

According to the release, Holmes transported the underage victim from South Carolina to Atlanta to perform commercial sex acts. The 16-year-old female, who had been reported missing out of South Carolina, was recovered on Aug. 2, 2023, following a traffic stop initiated by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

A summary of the case also released on Monday stated on Aug. 2, 2023, a Greene County Sheriff’s Deputy was conducting highway interdiction efforts in the area of Greensboro when he observed a white Cadillac sedan with illegal window tint stop improperly at the intersection of GA-15 and GA-77.

Authorities say Holmes was driving the vehicle, while Jameesha Harris, who pled guilty to charges related to the incident, and a 16-year-old female were traveling as passengers. After observing the traffic violation, the Deputy activated emergency lights and siren to intiate the traffic stop.

Holmes refused to pull over and a chase ensued from Greene County. After a PIT maneuver in Taliaferro County ended the chase, deputies learned that the 16-year-old was missing out of South Carolina after her family in Ohio had reported the girl missing.

Holmes was indicted by the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit on Oct. 31, 2023. He was found guilty on all counts of the indictment on Oct. 21, 2024, following a five-day jury trial in Greene County.

“The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is committed to protecting victims and holding traffickers accountable,” said Greene County Sheriff Donnie Harrison. “This was a team effort, and we will continue to coordinate with our law enforcement partners to put a stop to human trafficking in our community.”

“This outcome would not have been possible without the cooperation of our law enforcement partners at the Attorney General’s Office, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, and GBI,” said Taliaferro County Sheriff Tia McWilliams. “The Taliaferro County Sheriff’s Office will remain vigilant in its mission to protect Georgia’s children and combat human trafficking in our community.”

“Today’s sentence sends a clear and powerful message: those who exploit and traffic our children will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” said GBI Director Chris Hosey. “The work of our law enforcement partners, including the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the Taliaferro County Sheriff’s Office, and the GBI’s HEAT Unit, has been critical in bringing justice to this victim. We will continue to relentlessly pursue those who commit these heinous crimes and ensure that survivors are provided the resources they need to heal and rebuild their lives.”