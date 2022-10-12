Kansas releases new travel app with mode for truckers

TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Transportation’s (KDOT) KanDrive website is now also available to download as an app on Android and iOS cell phones.

The truckers’ mode for commercial vehicle operators is still an option and now announces rest stop parking availability, according to a news release.

KanDrive provides travelers across the state details on maintenance and construction activities, winter highway conditions, flooded roadways, incidents and crashes affecting traffic.

The new app includes all account features on the KanDrive website but also includes a hands-free/eye-free feature that announces upcoming traffic events while traveling.

“It’s important for motorists to have quick, accurate and up-to-date information on highway conditions in Kansas,” said Kevin Hennes, KDOT Administrator for KanDrive. “Having the new KanDrive App with your choices set up in advance is a convenient option to help you travel safely and stay informed.”

All account features available on the KanDrive website are included on the app. It also offers real time, high-quality streaming of camera views across the state.

The Kansas 511 phone system also has been updated and simplified for people who prefer to receive real-time highway condition information by calling 511. KDOT officials say that the voice quality and speech recognition features have been improved, and motorists can ask for reports on a specific route, in a city or between two cities.