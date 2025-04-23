Kapsch TrafficCom transitions into operations, maintenance phase of Georgia smart corridor project

DULUTH, Ga. — Kapsch TrafficCom has completed deployment and transitioned to the operations and maintenance phase of a smart corridor project covering almost 400 intersections in Gwinnett County, Ga.

“With this project, Gwinnett County is demonstrating how connected vehicle technology can transform urban mobility, enhance safety, and move the country closer to achieving Vision Zero,” said JB Kendrick, president of Kapsch TrafficCom North America. “This project is another example of our focused commitment to interoperability and how well we collaborate with partners to improve outcomes for our customers, our industry, and our community.”

Announced in late 2021, the Georgia Department of Transportation and Gwinnett Department of Transportation initially awarded the smart corridor deployment program to a team of companies that includes Kapsch TrafficCom and 360ns.

Project Details

As part of this initiative, Kapsch TrafficCom is delivering a comprehensive CV solution, supplying onboard units (OBUs) for around 180 fleet vehicles, including buses, emergency response vehicles and maintenance and road works fleets.

The project covers almost 400 intersections across the county and integrates key applications such as:

Emergency Vehicle Preemption (EVP): Prioritizing emergency response vehicles for faster, safer travel.

Transit Signal Priority (TSP): Reducing delays for public transportation.

Construction and Maintenance Vehicle Alerts: Enhancing worker safety in active work zones.

Pedestrian Presence Alerts: Improving safety for pedestrians in high-risk areas.

Rail Intersection Blocked Alerts: Preventing congestion near rail crossings.

“The project leverages the flexibility of the Kapsch TrafficCom Connected Mobility Control Center (CMCC), a software application that allows the road operator to oversee all connected vehicle system assets from a central platform and to configure them remotely,” the company said in a media release. “In Gwinnett County, the smart corridor program included the deployment and integration of over 100 Kapsch TrafficCom OBUs and 90 non-Kapsch road-side units.”