Kentucky extends order temporarily lifting restriction on commercial vehicles providing vital services

FRANKFORT, Ky.– Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray has extended an order temporarily lifting certain restrictions on commercial vehicles providing vital services to flood-stricken counties of eastern Kentucky.
Gray’s order exempts drivers from limits on hours of driving and having to stop at weight stations if they are delivering supplies or engaged in such vital services as debris removal and restoration of power. It also exempts the vehicles from fees for overweight/over-dimensional permits.
“This is in keeping with Gov. Andy Beshear’s charge to ensure there’s no delay in getting relief to Eastern Kentuckians impacted by the storms,” Gray said.
Secretary Gray’s official order will remain in effect through 12:01 a.m. EST on Sept. 18.
To ensure the safety of the traveling public, contracted drivers must comply with safety requirements and have a copy of the order in their vehicles.
View the order here.
