Kentucky governor pledges $4.4M for road repairs

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has announced transportation funding for 31 local governments — 26 counties and five cities –totaling more than $4.4 million to resurface 50.4 miles of local roads and repair infrastructure to boost roadway safety.

Nearly all 120 counties have received funding to improve infrastructure, according to a news release from Beshear’s office.

The discretionary funding, which totals $4,479,055, is administered through the Department of Rural and Municipal Aid of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC). Since taking office, Beshear has awarded $58.8 million for roadway repairs sought by local governments in 115 counties.

“One way that we build a Better Kentucky is through improvement and maintenance of our transportation system, a vital part of which is local streets, roads and bridges,” Beshear said. “This funding will be going into local roadways that thousands of Kentuckians use every day.”

Most of the funding will be invested in resurfacing projects, like a $144,992 award to Bracken County to resurface Moore Road, which hasn’t been paved in 20 years, and a $405,108 award to Breathitt County to resurface 2.8 miles on Miller Branch Barwick Road to improve the aging roadway used by school buses and emergency vehicles.

“With rising costs of road materials and fuel over the years, smaller counties such as Bracken sometimes struggle to fund all of the repairs needed for our roadways in the county,” said Bracken County Judge Executive Tina Teegarden. “Although safe roadways are a priority to Bracken County Fiscal Court it is not always financially feasible to do every single project that is needed. I, along with the Bracken County Fiscal Court would like to thank the Governor’s Office, Secretary Jim Gray, and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Rural & Municipal Aid for their support of funding to assist in keeping roads well-maintained and repaired, and in safe driving condition for all citizens, schools, businesses, and visitors in Bracken County.”

“This project has been one of the most rewarding projects to secure funding for in my time as Judge,” said Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble. “I’m thankful to the Transportation Cabinet staff and look forward to the big difference renewing this roadway will make to our community.”

Funded projects also included slide repairs, installation of guard rails, storm drain improvements and an award of $122,258 to Fleming County Fiscal Court for the replacement of a badly deteriorated bridge on Branch Brothers Road.

Fleming County plans to use the funds to replace the decayed timber deck with a steel deck. The bridge is on a main school bus route and also serves multiple farming operations.

“Branch Brothers bridge is an 80-by-14-foot timber bridge that is critical and needed replacing,” said Fleming County Judge Executive John Sims Jr. “The estimated replacement cost made it not possible for Fleming County Fiscal Court to fund the project. We greatly appreciate the Governor’s support for this project so the citizens who live on this road can feel safe and secure.”

Likewise, Wolfe County was approved for $18,624 to install guardrails on Russel Road and Turnip Road.

“In Wolfe County, the safety of our children is a priority above all,” said Wolfe County Judge Executive Raymond Banks. “We have several roadways with extreme embankments with little to no shoulder that creates a very dangerous route for buses and daily drivers. These roadways have no guardrails. Funding for our guardrail project will move us one step closer to hopefully preventing a terrible accident along a couple of curvy and narrow roadways.”

A full list of other local governments that received funding can be found here.

“These are the types of projects that make a positive daily difference in people’s lives,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray.

All the projects were submitted to the KYTC Department of Rural and Municipal Aid for funding consideration to address critical, unplanned needs. They were evaluated by staff in each of the 12 Department of Highways districts, who considered such factors as safety, traffic volume and economic impact.

In each case, the county fiscal court or city council approved for funding is responsible for administering the work and will be reimbursed by KYTC.