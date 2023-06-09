Indiana State Police partners with the Newton County Sheriff’s Department to conduct CMV blitz

NEWTON COUNTY, Ind. — On Wednesday, June, 7, The Indiana State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division, along with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office and the Indiana State Police Lowell Post, conducted a traffic enforcement blitz in Newton County.

The blitz was focused on commercial vehicle enforcement and the use of portable scales to check the weight of semi-trucks, according to a news release.

The officers were primarily focused on vehicles traveling on U.S. 41 and on S.R. 55 due to recent concerns and complaints of overweight trucks on those roadways.

“The blitz resulted in some findings that are concerning not only to law enforcement, but to the public,” the news release stated. “One truck was driving on a flat tire, one driver was found driving without a CDL (commercial driver’s license), and one driver was found to be in possession of marijuana. These were each placed “Out of service”. Of the 20 trucks that were weighed, 10 of them were found to be overweight on their gross or on an axle group.”

In total, there were 17 Level II inspections and three Level III inspections completed.

Three drivers were placed out of service and two vehicles were placed out of service. Of the 20 inspections conducted, there were 70 violations noted on those inspections. Nine traffic citations were issued, and 13 warnings were issued.

Sgt. Dale Turner stated, “The Indiana State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division will continue to partner with our local law enforcement agencies to conduct these traffic blitzes in the future to keep Indiana roadways safe.”

Sheriff Shannon Cothran thanked the Indiana State Police for participating, and also stated that he “is already looking forward to the next CMV blitz in the very near future.”