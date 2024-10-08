LA County fighting hazmat incident near Commerce

COMMERCE, Calif. — Local California news outlets report that a big rig carrying two tankers towing 130,000 cubic feet of compressed hydrogen caught fire in the Commerce area on Tuesday, threatening nearby buildings and prompting evacuations, officials say.
ABC7 out of Los Angeles says the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the hazmat incident at around 12:20 p.m. at the 2700 block of south Garfield Avenue behind a warehouse.
LACOFD said the tanks were possibly leaking into the flames.
A quarter mile evacuation order was issued which included several large commercial buildings.
It is unclear what caused the fire, but the driver reported hearing a noise and then seeing the flames, according to LACOFD.
Video from the scene shows the back of the big rig with flames, sending plumes of black smoke into the air.
