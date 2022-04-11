Lane closures scheduled for I-90 for roadway signage work

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. – Lane closures are scheduled next week on the eastbound Jane Addams Memorial Tollway, which is part of Interstate-90, between Barrington Road and Higgins Road as the tollway begins repairs on overhead roadway signage. Delays are expected.

Work is expected to continue into the summer at various locations in both directions on I-90 between Barrington Road and Higgins Road for repairs to overhead signage structures. Lane closures are necessary to safely accommodate a work zone and maintain access for traffic.

Electronic message signs and construction signage will be put in place to alert drivers in advance of lane closures. Up-to-date closure information will be posted on the Tollway website in the Daily Construction Alert.

All work is weather dependent.

Beginning the week of April 11, on eastbound I-90 between Barrington Road and Higgins Road overnight lane closures will be scheduled from 7 p.m.-5 a.m. with traffic reduced to a single lane at times.

In addition, in early May overnight closures and a detour will be scheduled on the ramp connecting northbound I-290/Illinois Route 53 to eastbound I-90 between midnight to 4 a.m. for one night. A detour will be posted routing traffic through the interchange ramps and onto eastbound I-90.

Additional closures will be scheduled in both directions on I-90 between Barrington Road and Higgins Road, including the closure of the ramp carrying West Central Road traffic to westbound I-90, to complete the work. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane at times during overnight hours.