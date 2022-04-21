TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Law enforcement finds $5 million worth of cocaine in Florida tractor-trailer

By The Trucker News Staff -
Multiple law enforcement agencies took part in a massive multi-million-dollar drug bust. (Courtesy: FHP Orlando via Twitter)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Multiple law enforcement agencies recently took part in a massive multi-million-dollar drug bust involving an 18-wheeler.

A tweet by the Florida Highway Patrol in Orlando said that K-9 Rico and Orlando Criminal Interdiction Unit team assisted  U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency in tracking down and finding 50 kilos of cocaine in a tractor-trailer unit.

Investigators said that the value of the cocaine is approximately $5 million.

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

