Law enforcement finds $5 million worth of cocaine in Florida tractor-trailer

ORLANDO, Fla. — Multiple law enforcement agencies recently took part in a massive multi-million-dollar drug bust involving an 18-wheeler.
A tweet by the Florida Highway Patrol in Orlando said that K-9 Rico and Orlando Criminal Interdiction Unit team assisted U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency in tracking down and finding 50 kilos of cocaine in a tractor-trailer unit.
Great job to the Orlando CIU team and K-9 Rico for helping DEA get 50 kilos of cocaine off the streets. The drugs were located in a semi-truck at a storage unit. Street value is 5 million dollars. Great teamwork! pic.twitter.com/V2HBPCHiH3
— FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) April 19, 2022
Investigators said that the value of the cocaine is approximately $5 million.
