Lemon larceny: New York truck driver gets 6 months in jail for stealing booze-filled rig

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — A New York state truck driver has been sentenced to six months in jail after authorities say he stole a tractor-trailer filled with boozy lemonade beverages.
According to a report from Mid Hudson News, the load of Mike’s Hard Lemonade was valued at $32,000.
Kelvin Garcia Liriano, 28, pleaded guilty to grand larceny in a recent court appearance.
Liriano was also sentenced to five years of probation and is required to pay just under $43,000 in restitution.
Mid Hudson News reports that at around 1:15 a.m. on March 21, 2023, Liriano stole the tractor-trailer contained 1,560 cases of the spiked lemonade and drove to Brooklyn, where it was later found by authorities on Atlantic Avenue.
The rig was abandoned — and empty.
Liriano was arrested in the Bronx on April 17, 2023.
Police didn’t say what happened to the alcohol.
