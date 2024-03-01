Lemon larceny: New York truck driver gets 6 months in jail for stealing booze-filled rig

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — A New York state truck driver has been sentenced to six months in jail after authorities say he stole a tractor-trailer filled with boozy lemonade beverages.

According to a report from Mid Hudson News, the load of Mike’s Hard Lemonade was valued at $32,000.

Kelvin Garcia Liriano, 28, pleaded guilty to grand larceny in a recent court appearance.

Liriano was also sentenced to five years of probation and is required to pay just under $43,000 in restitution.

Mid Hudson News reports that at around 1:15 a.m. on March 21, 2023, Liriano stole the tractor-trailer contained 1,560 cases of the spiked lemonade and drove to Brooklyn, where it was later found by authorities on Atlantic Avenue.

The rig was abandoned — and empty.

Liriano was arrested in the Bronx on April 17, 2023.

Police didn’t say what happened to the alcohol.