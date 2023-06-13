Long-term closure, detour scheduled along Illinois Tollway in Bensenville

BENSENVILLE, Ill. — The Illinois Tollway News has scheduled an extended closure of northbound Thomas Drive, south of Supreme Drive, in Bensonville, beginning Monday, June 19. This closure is part of the Interstate 490/Illinois Route 390 Tollway Interchange Project.

Electronic message signs and construction signage will be posted in advance to alert drivers to the roadway closure and detour. Up-to-date closure information will be posted on the Tollway website in the Daily Construction Alert.

A detour willroute thru traffic south and west to Supreme Drive back to Thomas Drive. Access to all businesses will remain open via southbound Thomas Drive during construction. Construction updates, project information, maps, and other detour information for work that is part of the project are available in the Projects section on Tollway’s website at www.illinoistollway.com.

Construction zone speed limits are in full effect in all construction zones 24/7. Drivers should continue to watch for changing traffic patterns and use caution, especially when construction workers are present. The Illinois Tollway wants to remind motorists that the “Move Over Law” requires motorists to change lanes or to slow down and proceed with caution when passing any vehicle on the side of the road with hazard lights flashing.