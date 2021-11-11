Louisiana announces multiple transportation projects

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced Wednesday that 20 projects around the state were let, with 18 contractors presenting apparent low bids totaling $198.2 million.

“This month we have two major projects, along with 18 others, that were let,” said DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D.

“We’ll be rehabilitating approximately ten miles of I-20 in Shreveport and Bossier City, a much-needed improvement to this busy corridor that sees nearly 100,000 vehicles daily on some stretches. Also, the I-10 overpasses at U.S. 165 near Iowa will be replaced, which will be an immense benefit to all motorists, including commercial vehicles using this important corridor to haul freight.”

The projects and their apparent low bids are as follows:

BRIDGE REPLACEMENT AND REPAIR

Replacement of I-10 overpasses at U.S. 165 in Calcasieu and Jefferson Davis parishes: $81,034,573.69

Replacement of bridge on McLemore Rd. over Bee Bayou in Richland Parish: $1,052,225.00

Electrical repairs to LA 661 bridge over Houma Navigation Canal in Terrebonne Parish: $590,000.00

Pavement/ Overlay:

I-20 rehabilitation between Pines Rd. and I-220 in Bossier and Caddo parishes: $82,564,848.20

Grading, milling, patching, and overlay on LA 108 and LA 27 in Calcasieu Parish: $4,935,743.38

Grading, milling, paving, and drainage on Natchez Dr. in St. Tammany Parish: $802,897.35

Milling, patching, and paving on U.S. 171 between Converse and DeSoto Parish line in Sabine Parish: $2,931,845.97

Grading, milling, patching, overlay, and drainage on Natchitoches St. between Trenton St. and N. 7th St. in Ouachita Parish: $1,310,066.00

Milling, patching, overlay, and drainage on LA 92 in Vermilion Parish: $3,986,916.37

Grading, milling, patching, overlay, and drainage on Otis St. in Ouachita Parish: $1,393,777.92

Grading, milling, patching, overlay, and drainage on Sims Rd. in Livingston Parish: $3,683,740.26

Milling, overlay, and drainage on N. Carnation St. in St. Tammany Parish: $1,056,465.05

Milling, patching, overlay, and drainage on LA 441 between U.S. 190 and LA 442 in Livingston Parish: $4,470,231.70

Congestion Mitigation and Safety:

Exit ramp extension on I-20 at LA 157 in Bossier Parish: $1,184,086.80

Striping enhancements on LA 109, LA 1138-2, LA 3063, and LA 385 in Calcasieu Parish: $531,525.38

OTHER

Silt removal and gate servicing at Caney Lake Spillway in Jackson Parish: $1,186,800.00

Sidewalks along Barringer Dr. in Tangipahoa Parish: $342,357.72

Navigation lights replacement on I-10 in Iberville and St. Martin parishes: $1,729,781.40

Embankment repair on LA 352 in St. Martin Parish: $2,729,757.10

HVAC replacement at DOTD District 62 headquarters in Tangipahoa Parish: $711,000.00

Construction projects are prioritized by road/bridge condition, urgency of improvements, type/volume of traffic, crash records, unforeseeable emergencies that caused damage and several other factors, according to DOTD officials.

More information is available at www.dotd.la.gov