Louisiana man dead in head-on collision with car passing log truck

LUNA, La. – One man is dead after a head-on collision on Tuesday morning.

Louisiana State Police began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 557 just north of Marvin Head Road, according to a release.

The crash claimed the life of 24-year-old Troy Bates of West Monroe.

Authorities say the preliminary investigation revealed that a 2004 Toyota Camry, driven by 19-year-old Avery Watson, was traveling north on Louisiana Highway 557 behind a log truck.

At the same time, a 2014 Ford Focus, driven by Bates, was traveling south on Louisiana Highway 557. Watson reportedly began passing the log truck when it was unsafe. As a result, the Toyota struck the Ford head-on in the southbound lane of Louisiana Highway 557.

Bates, who was unrestrained, suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene, police say.

Watson, who was properly restrained, suffered minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Although impairment is not suspected, routine toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.