Love’s adds hundreds of truck parking spaces with new locations

OKLAHOMA CITY – Love’s Travel Stops is now serving customers in Newport, Tennessee, and Ripley, New York, with two travel stops that opened Thursday.
The Newport store, located off Interstate 40 (1129 Smokey Mountain Lane), adds 60 jobs and 70 truck parking spaces to Cocke County.
The Ripley store, located off Interstate 90 (6201 Shortman Road), adds 85 jobs and 94 truck parking spaces to Chautauqua County.
“We’re excited to open our 19th and fourth location in Tennessee and New York, respectively,” said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s. “Love’s offers clean and safe places for customers to stop when they’re on the road and team members will get them back on the way to their destination quickly and safely.”
Amenities by location are as follows:
Newport, Tennessee
- More than 13,000 square feet.
- Chester’s Chicken, Godfather’s Pizza and Petro’s Chili. (Opening March 7)
- 70 truck parking spaces.
- 84 car parking spaces.
- Five RV parking spaces.
- Eight diesel bays.
- Seven showers.
- Laundry facilities.
- CAT scale.
- Speedco. (Opening in March 28)
- Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee.
- Brand-name snacks.
- Fresh Kitchen concept.
- Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories.
- Dog park.
Ripley, New York
- More than 13,000 square feet.
- Hardee’s. (Opening March 7)
- 94 truck parking spaces.
- 49 car parking spaces.
- Eight diesel bays.
- Eight showers.
- Laundry facilities.
- CAT scale.
- Speedco. (Opening in April 11)
- Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee.
- Brand-name snacks.
- Fresh Kitchen concept.
- Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories.
- Dog park.
In honor of the grand openings, Love’s will donate $2,000 to the Ripley Central School District and the Grassy Forks Volunteer Fire Department in Newport.
