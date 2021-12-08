Love’s announces new Speedco locations

OKLAHOMA CITY – Love’s Travel Stops is now serving customers at three new Speedco locations that are open 24/7. The locations in Mosheim, Tennessee, Monroe, Louisiana, and Mims, Florida, offer tire, lube and light mechanical services, as well as DOT inspections, for professional drivers and fleets.
“As we continue into the holiday season, and one of the busiest times of the year for professional drivers, we’ll continue to deliver fast and convenient service at Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations across the country,” said Gary Price, executive vice president of Truck Care.
“Love’s has over 420 locations in 41 states that are ready to serve drivers and help get them back on the road quickly and safely.”
