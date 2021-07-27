Love’s donates $100,000 to St. Christopher Truckers Fund

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love’s Travel Stops announced July 26 that the company has donated $100,000 to the St. Christopher Truckers Development and Relief Fund (SCF). SCF is a nonprofit that helps professional truck drivers and their families during difficult times.

“Professional truck drivers keep America moving, and this is one way we’re thanking them for all they do for the country,’’ said Jenny Love Meyer, executive vice president and chief culture officer of Love’s. “St. Christopher is a great organization that helps drivers every day, and we’re glad to continue to support the organization.”

Love’s first donated to St. Christopher in April 2020, when the company gave $100,000 to help drivers during the coronavirus pandemic. The relief fund helps with expenses like rent, mortgage, utilities, insurance and vehicle payments. It also provides health and wellness programs for drivers.

“The trucking industry is the backbone of our economy, and professional drivers are the heart of the industry. We depend on those drivers every single day and they can depend on St. Christopher Truckers Fund every single day,” said Shannon Currier, director of philanthropy and development for SCF. “We are humbled by the continued generosity of Love’s Travel Stops and their commitment to ensure the men and women of this industry have support when they need it most. Thank you for being a hero to our highway heroes.”

Truckers in need of assistance can apply online at truckersfund.org/application. Supporters can donate through SCF’s website, truckersfund.org, or email Shannon Currier at [email protected].