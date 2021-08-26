TheTrucker.com
Love’s kicks off Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals fundraising campaign

By The Trucker News Staff -
From Aug. 26 through Sept. 30, Love’s Travel Stops is collecting donations to help Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals provide care for children across the U.S. (Courtesy: Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals)

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love’s Travel Stops has launched a fundraising campaign to benefit more than 110 Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) Hospitals throughout the U.S. From Aug. 26 through Sept. 30, customers can donate at any Love’s Travel Stop, Country Store, Truck Care, Love’s-owned hotel and participating Speedco locations.

“Love’s is honored to continue its partnership with CMN Hospitals to help kids who need medical treatment in the communities where our team members work and live across the country,” said Jenny Love Meyer, chief culture officer and executive vice president of Love’s. “As times continue to be difficult for many people, these funds will ease the burden for caregivers and help kids improve their health.”

To donate, customers can purchase a paper balloon for $1, $5, $10 or $20, or they can “round up the change” to the nearest dollar at the register. In addition, stores will safely hold raffles and fundraisers and sell CMN Hospitals merchandise such as teddy bears and golf towels.

To celebrate National Coffee Day on Sept. 29, customers may purchase any size coffee for $1 using the Love’s Connect app; all proceeds will go to CMN Hospitals.

“Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals are on the front lines when it comes to protecting the health of future generations,” said Teri Nestel, president and CEO of CMN Hospitals. “But they can’t do it alone. Without the help of caring partners, like Love’s Travel Stops, children will face significant impacts in the short and long term. Every dollar raised can change kids’ health and change the future for each community our member hospitals serve.”

Since partnering with CMN Hospitals in 1999, Love’s has raised more than $35 in donations.

CMN Hospitals raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals that provide 32 million treatments annually to kids across the U.S. and Canada. Donations stay local to fund hospitals in each community. Of the 170 CMN Hospitals in the U.S., 113 benefit from Love’s annual campaign.

