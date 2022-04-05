Love’s offering discounts on inspections ahead of CVSA’s roadcheck

OKLAHOMA CITY – Love’s Travel Stops is helping professional drivers prepare for this year’s Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s (CVSA) 2022 International Roadcheck by offering discounts on select services.

Throughout April and May, drivers can receive $1 TirePass inspections and $10 off DOT inspections at more than 400 Love’s Truck Care and Speedco locations across the country, according to a news release.

During this time, drivers can also get a complimentary visual inspection with the purchase of any truck care service.

“Love’s team members want to help drivers get back on the road quickly, safely and legally as they continue to deliver essential goods across the country,” said Gary Price, executive vice president of truck care, hospitality and facility maintenance for Love’s. “Our team will help professional drivers be prepared for this year’s CVSA International Roadcheck and save them time by offering TirePass inspections while they fuel up.”

The CVSA Roadcheck takes place May 17-19, and inspectors will be out across the U.S. inspecting commercial motor vehicles and drivers. It’s the largest targeted enforcement program on commercial motor vehicles in the world.

The focus of this year’s roadcheck is on wheel ends.

Violations involving wheel end components historically account for about one quarter of vehicle out-of-service violations discovered during International Roadchecks.

For more information on services offered at Love’s Truck Care and Speedco locations, visit loves.com/truck-services. For more information on this year’s CVSA International Roadcheck, visit cvsa.com/news/2022-roadcheck.