Love’s offering free hot dog for National Hot Dog Day

OKLAHOMA CITY – Love’s Travel Stops is giving customers a free hot dog or roller grill item for National Hot Dog Day.
Love’s and Schwab Meat Co. have partnered to give customers this deal on Wednesday, July 20, at participating locations in 41 states.
“What better way to celebrate National Hot Dog Day than with a free hot dog,” Joe Cotton, vice president of food service for Love’s, said. “We’re excited to offer a free roller grill item to celebrate the holiday and say ‘thank you’ to customers for stopping in.”
Customers can access the barcode for their free hot dog or roller grill item on the Love’s Connect app from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. July 20. Love’s roller grill items include Schwab’s Finest Hot Dogs, Tornados, Roller Bites, egg rolls and more. A full selection of complimentary toppings is also available.
Here’s how to access mobile deals on the Love’s Connect app:
- Go to your app store and search for “Love’s Connect” to download it.
- Create an account by entering basic information, such as your name and email address.
- Open the app and click “Deals” on the bottom menu.
- Tap the deals you want.
- Scan the mobile bar code at checkout to take advantage of great savings.
