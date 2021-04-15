Love’s opens new location with 109 truck parking spaces in Mobile, Alabama

Loves Mobile Location
With the addition of the Mobile location, Love’s Travel Stops now has 17 locations in Alabama. (Courtesy: Love’s)

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love’s Travel Stops opened a new location in Mobile, Alabama on April 15. Located off Interstate 10, the store brings 109 truck parking spaces as well as 90 jobs to Mobile County.

“We’re excited to open our 17th location in Alabama and add another stop for customers on the Gulf Coast,” said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s. “Our team members will help get professional drivers and four-wheel customers back on the road quickly and safely while providing a good value at competitive prices.”

This location is open 24/7 and offers many amenities, including:

  • More than 15,000 square feet
  • Bojangles
  • 109 truck parking spaces
  • 92 car parking spaces
  • Eight RV parking spaces
  • Nine diesel bays
  • Seven showers
  • Laundry facilities
  • Speedco
  • Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee
  • Brand-name snacks
  • Fresh Kitchen concept
  • Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories
  • CAT scale
  • Dog park

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will donate $2,000 to the Foundation of the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

  1. It would have been helpful to know what I-10 exit, what road this is located on. Kinda hard to patronize if I don’t know where it is.

