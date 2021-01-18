Love’s opens new travel stop in Huntington, Indiana

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love’s Travel Stops is now serving customers in Huntington, Indiana, thanks to a truck stop that opened Jan. 14. The Huntington store, located on Flaxmill Road, adds 79 jobs and 41 truck parking spaces to Huntington County.
“We’re excited to open our 20th location in Indiana and join the Huntington community,” said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s. “This location is the first of many we plan to open this year to help get professional drivers and four-wheel customers back on the road safely and quickly.”
This location is open 24/7 and offers a variety of amenities, including:
- More than 8,000 square feet;
- Taco John’s;
- 41 truck parking spaces;
- 42 car parking spaces;
- Four diesel bays;
- Four showers;
- Laundry facilities;
- Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee;
- Brand-name snacks;
- Fresh Kitchen concept;
- Mobile to Go Zone with the latest electronics; and
- CAT scale.
In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will donate $2,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Huntington County.