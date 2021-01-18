Border agents discover marijuana valued at more than $141,000 concealed in commercial shipment.

709 Pounds of Marijuana
Packages containing 709 pounds of marijuana were seized by Customs and Border Protection officers at World Trade Bridge on Jan. 13. (Courtesy: Customs and Border Protection)

LAREDO, Texas — Officers with the U.S. Custom and Border Protection (CBP) at the World Trade Bridge stopped an inbound tractor hauling a shipment of “plastic household articles” from Mexico on Jan. 13. During a K-9 and nonintrusive imaging inspection of the trailer, officers discovered 661 packages containing 709 pounds of alleged marijuana. The narcotics have an estimated street value of $141,799.

CBP officers seized the truck and narcotics. The case was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.

“Although anti-terrorism is our primary mission, CBP officers continue to maintain their vigilance to ensure commercial entries are safe and free of contraband, as this narcotics seizure illustrates,” said Acting Port Director Eugene Crawford, Laredo Port of Entry.

