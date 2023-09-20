Love’s rebrands second store along Oklahoma’s Turner Turnpike

CHANDLER, Okla. — Love’s has completed the conversion of a second former EZ GO store along the Turner Turnpike (Interstate 44). The Chandler, Oklahoma, store, which is accessible from the eastbound lanes of I-44 now offers Love’s snacks, discounts through the Love’s Connect app, and more.
The Chandler store is Love’s second travel stop along the Turnpike. The first is nearby in Stroud, Oklahoma, and is accessible from the westbound lanes of I-44.
Love’s will rebrand its remaining five EZ GO turnpike stops in the coming weeks, all located on the Kansas Turnpike. Work is scheduled to be completed by the end of October, weather permitting.
In April, Love’s acquired EZ GO from Oklahoma-based Carey Johnson Oil Co. The acquisition included six travel stops on Oklahoma turnpikes and five on the Kansas Turnpike, marking Love’s first-ever turnpike locations.
