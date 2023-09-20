TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Love’s rebrands second store along Oklahoma’s Turner Turnpike

By The Trucker News Staff -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Love’s rebrands second store along Oklahoma’s Turner Turnpike
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Love’s rebrands second store along Oklahoma’s Turner Turnpike
Love’s Travel Stop is now open along the Turner Turnpike in Chandler, Oklahoma. The location was formerly an EZ GO. (Courtesy: Love’s)

CHANDLER, Okla. — Love’s has completed the conversion of a second former EZ GO store along the Turner Turnpike (Interstate 44). The Chandler, Oklahoma, store, which is accessible from the eastbound lanes of I-44 now offers Love’s snacks, discounts through the Love’s Connect app, and more.

The Chandler store is Love’s second travel stop along the Turnpike. The first is nearby in Stroud, Oklahoma, and is accessible from the westbound lanes of I-44.

Love’s will rebrand its remaining five EZ GO turnpike stops in the coming weeks, all located on the Kansas Turnpike. Work is scheduled to be completed by the end of October, weather permitting.

In April, Love’s acquired EZ GO from Oklahoma-based Carey Johnson Oil Co. The acquisition included six travel stops on Oklahoma turnpikes and five on the Kansas Turnpike, marking Love’s first-ever turnpike locations.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE