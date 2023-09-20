Girl Scouts, members of trucking industry partner to inspire young girls

DE PERE, Wis. — “Trucks Are for Girls,” an event designed to encourage young girls to consider careers in the trucking industry and STEM, is moving forward at full throttle. The program reflects a commitment to fostering young girls’ curiosity and enthusiasm both of career fields. The event introduces girls to exciting careers and, at the same time, instills a sense of safety and responsibility around large trucks.
“This remarkable event brings together leading organizations to introduce young Girls Scouts to the world of trucking and the exciting opportunities within STEM careers,” said Missy Brozek, director of Girl Scouts of Northwestern Great Lakes (GSNWGL) Neenah-Menasha Brand & Communications. “The partnership highlights the commitment of these organizations to encourage gender diversity and inclusivity within traditionally male-dominated sectors.”
The event, sponsored by Girl Scouts, Women in Trucking (WIT), Michelin North America, Inc., and Paper Transport, includes a variety of opportunities for young girls to explore, featuring:
- Hands-on learning: Girls will engage in interactive and hands-on activities related to the supply chain, providing valuable insights into the industry’s operations.
- Industry insights: Female leaders from the trucking industry will share their experiences, challenges and successes, inspiring young minds to envision themselves as future leaders.
- Exploration of Trucks: Participants can explore the interior of trucks, giving them a first-hand experience of the vehicles that drive global commerce.
- Badge Programs: Paper Transport generously provides Girl Scout STEM badges, allowing each participating Girl Scout to earn a badge recognizing their achievements and skills in the field.
- Fun patch and food: Michelin supports the event by providing all participants with a Women in Trucking Fun Patch. In addition, Michelin will supply food for the event.
The event, which is open only to registered Girl Scouts, is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 30 at Paper Transport, 1250 Mid Valley Drive, De Pere, Wisconsin, 54115.
